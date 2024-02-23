Turkish airstrikes target 3 PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Friday that Turkish aircraft carried out airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) locations in the Jamanki district, north of Duhok.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the Jamanki district was subjected to three bombardments targeting areas in Mount Gara overlooking the Jamanki district in the first and second strikes."

"The third strike was primarily directed at militants' positions in Mount Khiri north of the district, without knowing the extent of the losses resulting from the attack."

Yesterday, eyewitnesses in Dohuk reported that Turkish aircraft bombed a water project for livestock in northern Duhok.

The witnesses told our agency that "Turkish aircraft bombed a water project designated for watering sheep and livestock in Al-Amadiya area, destroying it completely."

Turkiye has been involved in military operations in Kurdish-majority regions, particularly in northern Iraq, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has cited security concerns and the need to combat terrorism as the rationale for its military actions in Kurdistan.

These operations have involved airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions into Iraqi territory.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and several other countries, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkiye.

The Turkish shelling in Kurdistan has led to civilian casualties and displacement, exacerbating tensions in the region.

It has also raised concerns among Kurdish communities and international observers about the impact on civilian populations and the broader stability of the region.