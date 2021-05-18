Report

Turkish airplanes strike PKK sites in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ The Turkish airforces on tuesday struck intensively Dashish of Kani Masi in Al-Amadiya district of Duhok Governorate. 

Eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News Agency that PKK fighters are located in the areas where Turkey bombed.

On Saturday, violent clashes erupted between the fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkey's troops in the vicinity of Kista village of Kani Masi sub-district, Duhok governorate.

The headman of the village located in Amadiyah, Mahmoud Kisty, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish artillery fired ten shells on the village.

The overnight clashes resulted in vast fires in the Agricultural lands and forests near Kista and Calke.

"The Turkish army is trying to take over a tunnel of the PKK, less than 50 meters from Kista," he added.

The headman said that more locals would be moving outside the village because of the security situation.

