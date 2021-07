Shafaq News/ Turkish airforces reportedly attacked Amadiyah, northern Duhok, causing a huge fire near the residential areas.

“Turkish air crafts stroke the vicinity of Hizanki village in the north of the sub-district,” the administrator of Jamanki subdistrict, al-Ned Amir, told Shafaq News Agency, “the attack took place only 500 meters away from the houses of the residents. It caused a huge fire in the farms.”

“More than 25 Christian families reside in Hizanki,” he added, “it also contains many camps of the Kurdistan Workers Party.”