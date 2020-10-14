Iraq News

Turkish airforces attack border villages in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-14T21:11:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish air-forces attacked border villages in the north of Duhok governorate igniting fires in the surrounding pastures, according to eyewitnesses.

 Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency, "Turkish planes bombed today evening, the villages of Shakatvi and Belambase, of Jamanki sub-district, in Amadiyah district, north of Duhok".

 They added, "fires broke out in the pastures surrounding the two villages as a result of the airstrikes", without providing further details.

 Turkey has intensified its military operations in the border areas of Kurdistan Region since mid-June. The military operations that Ankara says it targets anti-Turkish Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters have resulted in massive human and material losses in the border villages.

