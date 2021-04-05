Turkish aircraft target villages in Duhok Governorate

Shafaq News / Witnesses in Duhok Governorate reported that Turkish aircraft renewed their bombing of several areas in the governorate.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a violent artillery shelling targeted Deshish Mountain's summit, in Amadiyah district, north of Dohuk, while two shells landed near Deshish village.

No causalities were registered.

They added that Mount Kabirki was also targeted by Turkish aircraft, causing fear and panic among citizens.

On March 30th, Turkish fighter jets bombed Sidekan areas in northern Erbil, targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party's sites.

Turkey says its military operations aim to destroy sites, shelters, and ammunition of the PKK, to secure the Iraqi-Turkish borders, and prevent the party's elements from infiltrating into the Turkish interior.