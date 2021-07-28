Report

Turkish aircraft target mount Metin in Duhok 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-28T20:01:57+0000
Turkish aircraft target mount Metin in Duhok 

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft bombarded Mount Metin mountain in Amedi district in Duhok governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombing targeted a Kurdistan Workers' Party site, before its forces fled to the Kurdistan Region to escape the successive strikes of Turkish aircraft and artillery in the border areas.

Since the beginning of this year, Turkish forces have carried out intensive military operations in both Iraq and Syria, as a "response to attacks carried out or planned by elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has been fighting for 37 years inside and outside the country."

