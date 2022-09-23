Turkish aircraft target forces affiliated with PKK in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey struck forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) south of Sinjar district.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency, that Turkish warplanes targeted the Kar Uzair complex, where YBS and Ezdekhane forces are deployed.

He did not provide further details about the damage or human losses.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.