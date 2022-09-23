Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish aircraft target forces affiliated with PKK in Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-23T13:20:14+0000
Turkish aircraft target forces affiliated with PKK in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey struck forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) south of Sinjar district.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency, that Turkish warplanes targeted the Kar Uzair complex, where YBS and Ezdekhane forces are deployed.

He did not provide further details about the damage or human losses.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

related

Clashes erupt between the Iraqi army and PKK elements in Sinjar 

Date: 2021-12-12 14:41:52
Clashes erupt between the Iraqi army and PKK elements in Sinjar 

Dindar Zebari: +1,300 families left Sinjar due to PKK activity

Date: 2022-07-20 10:41:15
Dindar Zebari: +1,300 families left Sinjar due to PKK activity

PKK: we will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar

Date: 2021-04-04 15:11:43
PKK: we will respond to any Turkish offensive in Sinjar

Why Sinjar Agreement is not yet implemented? The mayor explains

Date: 2021-11-22 07:58:44
Why Sinjar Agreement is not yet implemented? The mayor explains

Nechirvan Barzani: We insist on implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-11-15 14:21:25
Nechirvan Barzani: We insist on implementing the Sinjar agreement

Kurdistan Presidency condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

Date: 2021-06-05 16:10:05
Kurdistan Presidency condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

Bapir: PKK must recognize the political entity of the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-11-25 20:19:47
Bapir: PKK must recognize the political entity of the Kurdistan Region

Turkish UAVs attack PKK strongholds in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-08 12:00:32
Turkish UAVs attack PKK strongholds in al-Sulaymaniyah