Shafaq News / Witnesses reported that Turkish aircraft targeted Ikmalah village in Duhok.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the village's vicinity was bombed four times before, adding that the aircraft's sound is still heard until the moment.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish army is intensifying its military operations inside the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of pursuing PKK members who oppose Ankara.

These operations resulted in casualties and material damage in the region.