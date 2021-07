Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft renewed bombing areas in Jamangi sub-district, north of Duhok governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that Turkish aircraft bombed PKK sites in the district, several times this morning.

It is worth noting that Jamangi, in Amedi district, is constantly subjected to Turkish attacks, as part of the military operations the Turkish army launched on the 23rd of last April to strike targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.