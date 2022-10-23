Turkish aircraft bomb PKK sites in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) near Mount Matin in Duhok's district of Amadiyah, North of Iraq's Kurdistan region.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish helicopters attacked sites in the vicinity of the Sakiri, Sarkal, and Deiri villages in the Nheil area.

"Turkey's fighter jets also carried out airstrikes against sites of the PKK in the Wadi Seifa area and on the mountain overlooking the villages of Kuherzi and Plava," the source added, "the size of the damages is not immediately clear."