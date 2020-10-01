Iraq News

Turkish air forces attack border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-01T18:45:40+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish aircrafts launched three air strikes on a village north of Duhok Governorate.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling on border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning of this week. Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

Despite the repeated demands of the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government from Turkey and the Kurdish workers party ro transfer their conflicts outside the region, Turkish army continues to attack intensively border areas in Kurdistan region under the pretext of PKK bases there.

The Turkish military operations and the conflicts with PKK fighters evacuated dozens of border villages of their residents. Massive human and material losses resulted from this conflict.

