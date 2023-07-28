Turkish Intelligence "Neutralizes" PKK Leader in Sinjar District, Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) reportedly "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq across the Turkish border, Turkish security sources told Anadolu News Agency on Friday.

According to Anadolu, "The terrorist in question, Zagros Cekdar, operating under the codename Mesut Celal Osman, was identified by Turkish intelligence as a key figure responsible for forcefully recruiting young individuals in Syria and orchestrating attacks on Turkish security forces."

In 2018, the sources stated that he crossed over from Syria to Iraq, requesting anonymity due to media restrictions.

Osman, one of the PKK's self-proclaimed provincial commanders in Sinjar, Iraq, was allegedly tasked by the "terrorist group to seek support as it faced diminishing influence in the region."

He was "neutralized" during a meeting of the terrorist group in Sinjar, as per the sources.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or captured.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Turkey for decades.

The Turkish military has been carrying out airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq for several years. The airstrikes have often caused civilian casualties.

Turkey, the United States, and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist organization.