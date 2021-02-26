Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-26T11:15:08+0000
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey intensified its air strikes in northeast of Duhok Governorate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey warplanes struck today Thursday a village of Jamanki targeting PKK fighters.

Plumes of smoke rose high into the air around the scene.

Turkey launched the military operation “Claw-Tiger 2” against the PKK in northern Iraq’s Kara region, some 35 km south of the Turkish border, on Feb. 10 to “secure its frontier and find citizens who had been kidnapped previously.”

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

related

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

Date: 2020-08-17 14:46:43
PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

Date: 2020-09-27 12:34:11
COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

WHO: Duhok registers the lowest death rate of COVID-19 in Kurdistan and Iraq

Date: 2020-08-30 09:37:22
WHO: Duhok registers the lowest death rate of COVID-19 in Kurdistan and Iraq

Turkish aircraft target villages in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-23 11:58:19
Turkish aircraft target villages in Duhok

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01 18:22:01
Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Duhok

Date: 2021-01-27 07:19:41
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Duhok

Turkish aircraft target areas in Duhok governorate

Date: 2020-12-10 14:26:06
Turkish aircraft target areas in Duhok governorate