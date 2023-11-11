Turkey's artillery, warplanes continue to attack PKK sites in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's military has targeted sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party in Kurdistan's northern governorate of Duhok, a security source said on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the armed clashes erupted between the Turkish military and fighters from the PKK stationed on Mount Matin near the Amadiyah district.

"A house was damaged in the bombing, but no human casualties were reported," the source said. "Turkey's artillery and warplanes continue to bomb the PKK sites in the area."