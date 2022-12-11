Turkey's artillery bombs PKK sites in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's artillery reportedly struck sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that some projectiles landed within a 100-meter range from the Kuherzi village.

"A projectile landed near an orchard in the village but caused no casualties," the source said.

Ankara regularly carries out cross-border attacks in neighboring Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the ensuing conflict. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.