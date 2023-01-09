Turkey's artillery bomb sites in Kurdistan's Duhok Kurdistan Duhok 2023-01-09T10:50:34.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ Turkey's artillery reportedly struck sites on Mount Mateen in Duhok's northern district of Amedi on Monday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish shells landed was targeting sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Another source revealed that Turkish aircraft targeted Qara mountain, overlooking Amedi district. Ankara regularly carries out cross-border attacks in neighboring Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there