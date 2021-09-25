Turkey's Minister of Trade lands in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Turkey's Minister of Trade, Muhammad Mus, arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, earlier today, Saturday.

Upon his disembarkment on the tarmac of Erbil's International Airport, Mus was welcomed by the Kurdistan's Minister of Trade, Kamal Muslim, and the head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee.

According to Kurdistan's Ministry of Trade, the Turkish official will participate in the Turkish-Iraqi economic forum and meet with officials in the Region.

The capital of the Kurdistan Region will host tomorrow the activities of the Turkish-Iraqi economic forum tomorrow, Sunday.