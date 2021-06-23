Turkey occupies +100 kilometers of Kurdistan's area, PKK says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-23T12:50:08+0000

Shafaq News/ Media outlets affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) reported that more than 200 Turkish soldiers were killed in the past 60 days of Turkey's recent offensive on the territory of the Kurdistan Region. The media reports said that 39 PKK fighters perished in clashes with Turkish forces over the past two months, with 238 dead from the other side. According to the survey, Turkey carried out 230 aerial and terrestrial attacks during the same period. "Turkish forces currently occupy more than 100 kilometers of the Kurdistan Region's territory. It deployed chemical weapons 12 months in the past two months," according to the same sources.

