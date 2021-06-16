Turkey killed YPG members in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), announced on Wednesday that the Turkish Army has killed three members in Badinan area, Kurdistan Region.

YPG said in a statement that three members were killed on the 29th and 31st of last May in the Al-Zab area.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense had announced on April 23rd the launching of the Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations to pursue PKK militants on Iraqi territory.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.