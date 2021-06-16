Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey killed YPG members in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-16T06:50:50+0000
Turkey killed YPG members in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), announced on Wednesday that the Turkish Army has killed three members in Badinan area, Kurdistan Region.

YPG said in a statement that three members were killed on the 29th and 31st of last May in the Al-Zab area.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense had announced on April 23rd the launching of the Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations to pursue PKK militants on Iraqi territory.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.  

related

Kurdistan Presidency condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

Date: 2021-06-05 16:10:05
Kurdistan Presidency condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin

PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting

Date: 2020-08-19 13:51:40
PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting

Jahour Ali expect a Turkish attack on Sinjar after meeting the Turkish Consul in Erbil

Date: 2021-02-28 17:42:20
Jahour Ali expect a Turkish attack on Sinjar after meeting the Turkish Consul in Erbil

The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-07 19:41:12
The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

Four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes

Date: 2020-11-24 06:19:19
Four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes

Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Date: 2019-11-28 14:36:36
Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Turkish authorities arrest the logistics head of the PKK

Date: 2021-02-10 16:14:59
Turkish authorities arrest the logistics head of the PKK

Duhok condemns the PKKs attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-11-04 19:28:38
Duhok condemns the PKKs attack on the Peshmerga forces