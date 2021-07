Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received today the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Günay.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the new ambassador on assuming his position, and wished him success in his duties.

The Turkish ambassador expressed his country's readiness to enhance bilateral relations with the region in all fields, especially in the field of trade with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.