Kurdistan to participate in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-18T20:47:41+0000
Kurdistan to participate in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Board of Investment announced that the official Kurdish delegation arrived in Turkey to join in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum.

In a statement, KRG said, "A delegation from Kurdistan included the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, Umed Sabah, and the Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, Muhammad Shukri, along with other officials arrived in Istanbul, to participate tomorrow in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum."

On Thursday, the delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government met with the Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade, Mustafa Tozcu, and discussed the investment and trade conditions between Turkey and Kurdistan Region.

The statement pointed out that "the two sides emphasized ways to strengthen trade relations between the two countries," noting that " the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers will present a special speech at the Forum, and the Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, will participate in several seminars."

