Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-19T16:31:09+0000
Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Shafaq News / Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish fighters bombarded a village near Mount Qandil in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, for the first time in two months.

No causalities were registered.

PKK militants have taken over the Qandil Mountain region as a stronghold for decades to lunch their attacks on Turkish territory.

The Qandil Mountains and other areas along the border are subjected to frequent Turkish attacks, but their pace has escalated widely since mid-June, which inflicted human and material losses in the border villages of the Kurdistan Region.


related

US report: PKK under pressure in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-09-20 16:02:35
US report: PKK under pressure in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan: to keep PKK –Turkey conflicts away

Date: 2020-08-11 20:29:18
Kurdistan: to keep PKK –Turkey conflicts away

Turkish shelling ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-26 21:09:44
Turkish shelling ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Outbreak of "violent" clashes between PKK elements and the Turkish forces in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2019-07-17 11:47:56
Outbreak of "violent" clashes between PKK elements and the Turkish forces in Kurdistan Region

The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-07 19:41:12
The Turkish army stormed a village in Duhok

PKK announces the death of one of its most prominent leaders

Date: 2020-08-13 14:17:55
PKK announces the death of one of its most prominent leaders

Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

Date: 2020-09-01 16:18:17
Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

7 PKK members killed in air strikes in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-08-06 12:02:15
7 PKK members killed in air strikes in Kurdistan