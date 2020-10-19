Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Shafaq News / Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish fighters bombarded a village near Mount Qandil in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, for the first time in two months.

No causalities were registered.

PKK militants have taken over the Qandil Mountain region as a stronghold for decades to lunch their attacks on Turkish territory.

The Qandil Mountains and other areas along the border are subjected to frequent Turkish attacks, but their pace has escalated widely since mid-June, which inflicted human and material losses in the border villages of the Kurdistan Region.



