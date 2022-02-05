Report
Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-05T12:03:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Saturday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's aircraft bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sifa valley in the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok.
Smoke plumes were seen rising frome bombed site but damages and casualties from the airstrike were not immediately clear, the source said.
