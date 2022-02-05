Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-05T12:03:57+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Saturday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's aircraft bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sifa valley in the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok. Smoke plumes were seen rising frome bombed site but damages and casualties from the airstrike were not immediately clear, the source said.

