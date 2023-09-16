Third national children's competition kicks off in al-Sulaymaniyah, KRI

Shafaq News / The third national children's competition commenced in al-Sulaymaniyah, within the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Saturday, with the participation of hundreds of children from various Iraqi cities.

Abdul Fattah Horami, the supervisor of the competition, told Shafaq News Agency that "the competition took place at al-Sulaymaniyah University's fields, aiming to enhance the intellectual abilities of children aged between 6 and 16."

Horami added that "the competition included 300 children from all Iraqi governorates, with 75 of them from KRI and 225 from the other governorates."

He explained that "the competition consists of 200 questions in various disciplines presented to children within a 10-minute timeframe. Competition takes place according to age categories, and the winners will participate in an international competition."