The security situation in Khanaqin prompts its residents to spend the holidays in Kurdistan 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-24T13:24:27+0000
Shafaq News/ Local officials in Khanaqin confirmed today that the district's residents did not enjoy the holidays due to the poor security and service conditions that prompted them to spend Eid in the Kurdistan region.

 The director of the Department of Culture and Arts in Khanaqin, Abbas Muhammad al-Arkwazi, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that Khanaqin residents resorted to the region to spend the Eid, in light of the facilities the government provides for tourists.

For his part, the Director of Khanaqin Tourism department, Samir Sardar, announced granting more than 2,000 entry licenses to the Kurdistan region for licensed tourism companies and offices in Diyala.

According to Sardar, the lack of services and the security situation negatively affected the holidays in Khanaqin.

 It is worth noting that Khanaqin had always been a destination for tourists during holidays, receiving at least 30,000 tourists on each occasion.

 Specialists attribute the decrease in the number of tourists in Khanaqin to the administrative and security changes in Khanaqin during the last three years.

