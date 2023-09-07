The first Justice Conference of its kind kicks off in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Under the theme of "Justice as the Foundation of Social Development and Construction," the first Justice Conference was held today in al-Sulaymaniyah, featuring research from various regions of the Kurdistan Region and attended by a number of researchers and interllectuals.

The conference coordinator, Numan Mohammed Almas, informed Shafaq News Agency that the first Justice Conference kicked off today, encompassing 12 general research topics related to social justice, the environment, the economy, and more. It featured the participation of researchers from various regions of the region.

He added that the focus of this conference is on achieving justice primarily through societal dialogue, rather than political and ideological discourse. He pointed out that when dialogue between political and ideological factions fails to reach an agreement, it often devolves into conflict, leading to the loss of the desired justice.

Furthermore, Almas emphasized that genuine justice is intertwined with ethics and belongs to everyone. Therefore, it is linked to individuals and society first. It is from this perspective that they have embarked on this initiative, recognizing that the concept of justice has not been as such in the region or the broader area.

He explained that understanding justice requires multiple stages and a deep comprehension. It must first be understood by individuals and society. If they do not grasp it, they cannot demand it, and the desired justice cannot be achieved in the region as a whole.