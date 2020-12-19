The dollar's price rise is "harming" the markets in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Goldsmiths Syndicate in Kurdistan Region expressed its dissatisfaction with the dollar's high exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar, indicating that it harmed the gold market.

A spokesman for the syndicate, Hendrin Warty, told Shafaq News agency that the gold market is now almost stalled, indicating that the weight of 21-carat gold has reached 360,000 Iraqi dinars today, and if the dollar price reaches 145,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, gold will rise more by about 15,000 dinars per weight.

The gold market in the Kurdistan Region was negatively affected when the Iraqi government prevented the export of gold through Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports.

Warty says that the decision is more political than economic, because the Iraqi government deals with the two governorates "as if they were border crossings."