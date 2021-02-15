Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Yazidi Rescue Office: 360 thousands displaced, 82 mass Graves, 6417 kidnapped

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-15T14:42:56+0000
The Yazidi Rescue Office: 360 thousands displaced, 82 mass Graves, 6417 kidnapped

Shafaq News/ The Office of Rescue Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region presented, on Monday, the latest statistics regarding the figures of victims of ISIS, among these victims being Yazidis, displaced and immigrant peoples.

As the office reported in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The statistics that (the office) issued are being approved by the United Nations, as it turned out the heinous crimes that ISIS has committed against the Yazidis, as of 3 August 2014.”

However, prior to ISIS invasion to the district of Sinjar, the Yazidis in Iraq were around 550 thousand people. 360 thousands of whom displaced after the invasion, only 150 thousand of whom repatriated to Sinjar, while the immigrants outside Iraq amounted to more than 110 thousand Yazidis.

The office indicated that the death toll, in the first days of the invasion, amounted to 1293; the number of orphans stood at 2745 orphan.

The office indicated that the mass graves found, so far, in Shangal (Sinjar) are 82, in addition to dozens of individual gravesites. Moreover, 68 holy religious sites were destroyed by ISIS.

The office added, "The number of kidnapped Yazidis is 6417, 3548 of whom are females and 2869 are males”, pointing, “ survivors from ISIS grip are 3545, including 1205 females and 339 males. Female children survivors are 1045 and male ones are 956. 2768 Yazidis are still of unknown fate (1298 females, and 1470 males).”

related

A Kurdish girl wins the Global Impact Award

Date: 2020-11-19 21:00:45
A Kurdish girl wins the Global Impact Award

Nechirvan Barzani: We are working to turn Sinjar into a province

Date: 2019-08-04 12:37:14
Nechirvan Barzani: We are working to turn Sinjar into a province

Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

Date: 2020-12-18 16:37:14
Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Date: 2020-08-02 14:59:39
Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Al-Kadhimi: to internationalize the efforts to find missing Yazidis

Date: 2020-08-03 14:52:33
Al-Kadhimi: to internationalize the efforts to find missing Yazidis

The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Date: 2021-02-04 16:10:01
The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

80% of the Yazidi areas are still insecure for their return

Date: 2020-08-03 17:37:35
80% of the Yazidi areas are still insecure for their return

Yazidis demand to reveal the kidnapped women fate

Date: 2020-08-07 12:44:25
Yazidis demand to reveal the kidnapped women fate