The Turkmen Front: components in the Kurdistan Parliament is a matter of morale

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkmen Front expressed its objection to o reduce the quota seats in the Parliament of Kurdistan Region.

"The presence of components in the Kurdistan Parliament is a matter of morale and support for peaceful coexistence in the region," said Aiden Maarouf, Minister for Component Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government and the official of the Turkmen Front in Erbil.

Maarouf stressed that "the presence of the components does not pose a threat to any political party in Kurdish Parliament," adding that "the components are always supportive of all religions and nationalities."

“We want to emphasize that their presence is also important to the democratic process in the Region," he concluded.

The "New Generation" Movement and other parties in Parliament had called earlier to reduce the quota seats in the Parliament for the Turkmen, Christian and Armenian components.