The PKK attack on the Peshmerga is an "unacceptable transgression", Kurdish Minister says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-07T12:57:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, said that the PKK attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces recently was "intentional".

Ahmed said during a press conference, "the Peshmerga forces have the right to reach any place in the Kurdistan Region, and what happened is a meaningless unacceptable transgression."

"The attack does not need interpretations, especially that PKK elements had previously asked the Peshmerga forces not to reach areas that host the party's headquarters."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing several casualties.

