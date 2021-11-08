The Kurdistan Parliament holds a meeting to discuss the Kurdish refugees' conditions in Belarus 

Shafaq News/ The Relations and Communities Committee in the Kurdistan region's Parliament announced following up on the situation of Kurdish refugees in Belarus.

A statement of the committee said that the Kurdistan Relations and Communities Committee held a meeting, today morning, to follow up and evaluate the conditions of the Kurdish refugees on the Belarusian borders.

The statement added that the members of the committee discussed the issue and presented their observations and proposals to help the refugees and improve their conditions.

The committee decided to resort to the government and cooperate with the concerned authorities in it, in order to find a solution for citizens stuck on countries' borders.