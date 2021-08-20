The Global Coalition will not withdraw from Iraq, Sheikh Jaafar says

Shafaq News/ Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of Kurdistan Region for Military Affairs, said that the Global Coalition forces will not leave Iraq.

Sheikh Jaafar said in a statement that he does not believe that the coalition forces will leave Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noting that in Iraq there are several communities; there are Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds, and everyone is involved in the federal government.

He also ruled out the possibility of any conflict between Baghdad and Erbil in the event of any withdrawal of coalition forces from the country.

"There are the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region, and they were able to confront the most extremist and violent organizations in the world, ISIS. They defeated it and were able to defend the people and land of the Kurdistan Region without the help of any soldier from the coalition.