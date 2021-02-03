Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-03T11:11:32+0000
The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Kurdistan located CDO organization announced, on Wednesday, the production of a short documentary about Al- Sulaymaniyah, entitled "The City of Life."

"When I visited Kurdistan and particularly Al- Sulaymaniyah I felt this great atmosphere full of life, culture and art ... it is a city of hope and optimism, it is a city that pulses of life," the short documentary’ Syrian director Sahar Hijazi said in a press conference.

She added, "The 30-minute documentary shows the city’s life, its history, and the dreams of its people .. I liked to send a message to all people and Arab countries that the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah is the city of dreams, love and future."

For his part, the director of the Civil Development Organization (CDO) Bakhtiar Ahmad said the documentary will be shown in Arabic, Kurdish and English languages, and it will compete in film festivals.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is a city in the east of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, not far from the Iran-Iraq border. 

It was always a center of great poets, writers, historians, politicians, scholars and singers.

With about 800 thousand inhabitants, the City is considered as a tourist destination for Iraqis, Kurds and foreign tourists.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Date: 2020-10-07 09:48:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities released NRT correspondent

Date: 2020-12-12 17:15:17
Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities released NRT correspondent

4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-10 06:33:56
4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Date: 2021-01-29 13:47:36
Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-25 10:45:44
Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26
Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Flights between Turkey and Al-Sulaymaniyah to be resumed on October 26

Date: 2020-10-21 09:50:12
Flights between Turkey and Al-Sulaymaniyah to be resumed on October 26

309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-13 11:13:01
309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah