Tensions Rise in Sinjar as Sunni Families Accused of ISIS Ties Return

Shafaq News / A leading Yazidi figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan disclosed today that unnamed political factions are behind escalating tensions in Sinjar by resettling Sunni families in the district. The returnees have reportedly provoked the Yazidis, some of whom are suspected of belonging to ISIS.

Dawood Jundi told Shafaq News Agency, "We support the return of Arabs and all residents to Sinjar, but unfortunately, among the returnees were infiltrators who had a plan to gather in front of the district's mosque and behave in a provocative manner towards the Yazidis."

Jundi further explained that the security screening for the returnees was inadequate, as infiltrators were present, and that their return was part of a political scheme to provoke the Yazidis and destabilize the currently stable conditions in the district.

Jundi, a Yazidi and former member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, stated, "There was a plan to roam the alleys of Sinjar, and we tried to avoid this scheme." He continued, "One of the suspects was recognized by a survivor when he was part of the ISIS organization, and he should have been scrutinized by security agencies."

Dozens of Yazidis demonstrated in the Sinjar district today, protesting the resettlement of 25 Sunni families accused of having members that were part of the ISIS organization. In response, families prevented from returning to Sinjar held a protest in front of the Nineveh Governorate building, objecting to being barred from returning to their residential areas in Sinjar.

ISIS invaded Sinjar and its affiliated areas, predominantly inhabited by Yazidis, on August 3, 2014. The terrorist organization committed massacres against the male population, while more than 5,000 children and women were abducted and used as "slaves." Over time, some of these victims have been rescued from the grip of the organization.