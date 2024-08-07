Taqa completes sale of Atrush oilfield stake to General Exploration Partners

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) has finalized the sale of its 47.4% stake in the Atrush oilfield in Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The company announced that “the stake was sold to British company General General Exploration Partners via Taqa International B.V., a wholly owned TAQA subsidiary.”

At the start of 2024, Taqa agreed to sell its entire stake in the Atrush oilfield to General Exploration Partners, stating that it “had finalized the sales agreements via Taqa International BV, but the deal is still pending approval from third parties.”

Taqa is a major integrated utilities provider involved in water desalination, power generation, and oil and gas. The Atrush oilfield near Erbil, in which Taqa holds an interest, produced about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2019. Active in various global regions, the company focuses on renewables and infrastructure, with recent investments in subsea power cables and water reservoirs, and is exploring new opportunities in Uzbekistan.