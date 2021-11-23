Sweden's MoFA, Kurdistan's PM meet in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, in the Region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by PM Barzani's bureau, the Swedish Diplomat commended the major role of Kurdistan in the battle against the terrorist organization of ISIS, and highlighted the friendly ties between Erbil and Stockholm and the pivotal role of the Kurdish community in Sweden.

For his part, the Region's Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the support Swedish Government provided to Kurdistan via the Global Coalition, and shed light upon the reforms and infrastructure projects the Regional government is carrying out.

The meeting exchanged views on the post-election political situation and the migrant crisis at the Belarusian borders with the European Union.