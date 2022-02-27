Suspended lawmaker resigns after being denied access to Kurdistan parliament

Shafaq News/ The head of the New Generation (al-Jeel al-Jadeed) bloc in the parliament of the Kurdistan region, Kadhem Faruq, resigned from his position nearly a year after his controversial stunt in March 2021.

Speaking in a press conference near the parliament headquarters, Faruq said that he has taken this decision after a year of denying him access to the parliament.

"I will not apologize, and I will resign," Faruq said, "I will go back to practicing medicine, and I will continue to fight corruption in the government institutions."

The parliament presidium banned the lawmaker from attending the parliament session after hurling his shoes at the parliament speaker. Faruq was asked to apologize for the decision to be reversed, but he declined on many occasions.