Summer festival kicks off in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The summer festival kicked off on Wednesday in al-Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan Region, showcasing local products and small businesses.

The five-day event at Sarchanar Gardens is overseen by the Directorate of Tourism and the Popular Arts Society, Lara Miran, the festival supervisor, told Shafaq News Agency.

"The festival aims to provide a market for local products," Miran said, adding that over 80 participants, including people with special needs, are displaying their goods.

The festival features a variety of local materials, products, and small businesses, running from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily.