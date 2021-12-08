Students in al-Sulaymaniyah block a main road to protest the Higher Education Ministry decisions

Shafaq News/ University and college students in al-Sulaymaniyah blocked a main road leading to Kirkuk to protest demand the reinstatement of monthly stipends that were cut seven years ago.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent to the governorate said that the students gathered near al-Sulaymaniyah University building on the road linking al-Sulaymaniyah with Kirkuk.

Dozens of students took the street this morning to express discontent toward the solution the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research proposed to the outstanding issue.

Earlier this week, the Region's Ministry of Higher Education said it allocated seven billion dinars to provide financial support to university students.