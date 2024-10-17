Sheikh Nahro Kasnazan calls for active political participation in Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Sheikh Nahro Kasnazan, leader of the Qadiriyya Kasnazaniyya Sufi order in Kurdistan and globally, emphasized the importance of political participation and active voting in the upcoming Kurdistan Parliamentary elections during a press conference.

Speaking at the event, Kasnazan highlighted the significant development and progress Kurdistan has witnessed since 1991, making it a model for the region, urging all segments of Kurdish society, particularly the youth, to head to the polls and vote for candidates who reflect their aspirations and hopes. According to him, “This step shows the Kurds' commitment to benefiting from the democratic process.”

He stressed the importance of voting in a manner that strengthens democratic values, thereby increasing trust in the political system. Kasnazan also noted that “political competition should center around providing the best services to citizens, rather than simply seeking power or control.”

Kasnazan further emphasized that “gaining more parliamentary seats should be viewed as a means to improve citizens' welfare, not merely a tool to expand political influence,” urging voters not to waste their votes.

He also called on the incoming government to prioritize the provision of essential services to the people, asserting that such actions would further enhance the democratic process in the Kurdistan Region.

Currently, Kurdistan is preparing for its sixth parliamentary election, scheduled to be held on October 20, with many citizens expressing their desire for increased democracy and development.

The Qadiriyya Kasnazaniyya Sufi order, established in the 20th century, has become one of the most prominent religious institutions in Kurdistan, playing a vital role in promoting spiritual and social values. Sheikh Nahro Kasnazan is a key religious and political figure in the Region, with considerable influence in Kurdish society.