Senior PKK member neutralized by Turkish forces in Sinjar

Shafaq News / A senior PKK official was “neutralized” by Turkish intelligence in the Kurdistan region, security sources reported on Friday.

Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, who was determined to have participated in actions against Turkish bases, was the "ringleader" of the activities against the Turkish intelligence agency in Sinjar region, according to the sources.

Turkish forces took action after learning that Bedel was "planning a new action against the Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq", the sources added.

The Turkish intelligence neutralized Bedel in Sinjar district.

According to insiders, Bedel, operating as a so-called military officer of PKK/KCK-YBS Sincar, led activities against the Turkish intelligence agency and attacks against the Turkish army’s Basika/Gedu base.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.