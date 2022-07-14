Report

Senior ISIS commander who participated in Khadarjeeja massacre-official

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-14T17:06:25+0000
Senior ISIS commander who participated in Khadarjeeja massacre-official

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) has been killed in a joint security operation of the Iraqi army, the Peshmerga forces, and the Global Coalition, the Security Council of the Kurdistan region said on Thursday.

A press release issued by the Council earlier today said that ISIS leader Hajem Mohammad Rachid al-Ishaqi, along with two of his companions, were killed in a security operation inside the territory of the federal government of Iraq.

"Al-Ishaqi and his companions participated in an operation executed by the terrorist organization in 2021 in the village of Khadarjeeja and killed thirteen persons, three siblings and ten members of the Peshmerga forces," the press release said.

