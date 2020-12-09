Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Schenker visits the Kurdish President

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09T20:36:51+0000
Schenker visits the Kurdish President

Shafaq News / During his meeting with the President Nechirvan Barzani, today, Wednesday,  David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs renewed the United States desire to strengthen its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement by the region’s presidency, the US official confirmed the US support for Iraq and the Region in confronting terrorism and eliminating ISIS.

“The two sides discussed political and security developments in Iraq, the Corona virus pandemic, the economic and financial situation in Iraq and Kurdistan, ISIS attacks, the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad, the relations with the United States and neighboring countries, the situation of the displaced and the demonstrations in the country.” it added.

The statement indicated that the two sides stressed the importance of further coordinating to reform by investing in other sectors than oil.

During his visit to Kurdistan, Schenker visited the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani and the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani accompanied with a delegation includes the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller and US Consul in Erbil Rob Walk.

 

related

Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 14:42:18
Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Kurdistan ’Barzani about Democratic Party attack: Nothing should affect the new Iraq

Date: 2020-10-17 12:20:38
Kurdistan ’Barzani about Democratic Party attack: Nothing should affect the new Iraq

US special envoy to the Global Coalition to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-21 19:43:49
US special envoy to the Global Coalition to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Date: 2020-08-02 14:59:39
Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32
Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Date: 2020-10-01 20:27:10
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Barzani from Baghdad: UN can mediate to solve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2020-09-02 15:56:49
Barzani from Baghdad: UN can mediate to solve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Nechirvan Barzani strongly condemns the Crime of Saladin

Date: 2020-10-18 09:26:27
Nechirvan Barzani strongly condemns the Crime of Saladin