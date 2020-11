Shafaq News / Saleh Mahmoud Barzani passed away today, Tuesday, after a struggle with illness.

Mahmoud was a soldier in the army of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad, which was established in 1946 by Qazi Muhammad, was a member of the Peshmerga forces and participated in the September and Gulan revolutions.

He is the nephew of the late Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani.

It is noteworthy that Mahmoud has published several books on the history of Kurdistan.