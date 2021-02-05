SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces in northern and eastern Syria launched a military operation against ISIS in revenge for "Saada and Hind”, two officials in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, SDF's Media Center said that in response to ISIS recurrent attacks in Deir Ezzor, "the campaign was launched yesterday, February 4. It covers Deir Ezzor desert and reaches the Iraqi-Syrian borders".

The statement added, "the first 24 hours of the campaign, tens of the mercenary's sites were raided, dozens were arrested, and large quantities of ammunition were seized. The campaign is still underway, and in the coming days, we will share the outcomes of the campaign with the public opinion."

It is noteworthy, “Saada al-Hermas" and "Hind al-Khudair”, two officials of the Autonomous Administration in the town of Tal al-Shire, al-Hasakah, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, were assassinated by the terrorist gangs of ISIS that claimed responsibility for the deed, two weeks ago