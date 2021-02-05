Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-05T16:22:39+0000
SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir ISIS

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces in northern and eastern Syria launched a military operation against ISIS in revenge for "Saada and Hind”, two officials in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, SDF's Media Center said that in response to ISIS recurrent attacks in Deir Ezzor, "the campaign was launched yesterday, February 4. It covers Deir Ezzor desert and reaches the Iraqi-Syrian borders".

The statement added, "the first 24 hours of the campaign, tens of the mercenary's sites were raided, dozens were arrested, and large quantities of ammunition were seized. The campaign is still underway, and in the coming days, we will share the outcomes of the campaign with the public opinion."

It is noteworthy, “Saada al-Hermas" and "Hind al-Khudair”, two officials of the Autonomous Administration in the town of Tal al-Shire, al-Hasakah, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, were assassinated by the terrorist gangs of ISIS that claimed responsibility for the deed, two weeks ago

related

Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-06 11:27:44
Barzani: We support a government in Iraq that respects the recent agreements with Kurdistan Region

KRG: The Turkish bombing has killed 28 citizens and displaced 966,000 others in 2020

Date: 2020-11-10 11:52:41
KRG: The Turkish bombing has killed 28 citizens and displaced 966,000 others in 2020

Explosion targets Peshmerga and Asaish force in Garmiyan

Date: 2020-04-08 14:02:02
Explosion targets Peshmerga and Asaish force in Garmiyan

Peshmerga forces repel a "violent" attack of ISIS in a disputed area

Date: 2019-09-05 10:31:05
Peshmerga forces repel a "violent" attack of ISIS in a disputed area

We are concerned about ISIS growing activity, attacking and kidnapping Kurdish farmers :Barzani

Date: 2020-05-30 15:55:14
We are concerned about ISIS growing activity, attacking and kidnapping Kurdish farmers :Barzani

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Peshmerga and Asaish start a military operation near a disputed area

Date: 2020-02-09 12:47:30
Peshmerga and Asaish start a military operation near a disputed area

US Consulate in Erbil allocates $ 5 million to anyone who provides information about ISIS artifacts smuggling

Date: 2020-12-03 11:58:59
US Consulate in Erbil allocates $ 5 million to anyone who provides information about ISIS artifacts smuggling