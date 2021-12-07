Report

Rockets target Peshmerga forces on Kirkuk-Erbil borders

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-07T17:26:10+0000
Rockets target Peshmerga forces on Kirkuk-Erbil borders

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday evening, rockets targeted positions of the Peshmerga forces on the borders of Kirkuk and Erbil.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that at least four Katyusha rockets were fired at the positions of the Kurdish forces in the Altun Kupri district of Kirkuk Governorate, on the borders of Erbil.

According to the source, the preliminary information indicates no casualties, and one rocket landed near a village.

No further details were disclosed.

Since the end of last month, the Peshmerga forces have been subjected to three violent attacks launched by ISIS militants causing dozens of casualties and injuries.

