Protesting MPs of Kurdistan Parliament fail to collect signatures to hold a special session

Shafaq News / Protesting members of the Kurdistan Parliament announced that they had failed to collect the necessary signatures to hold a session to discuss the issue of protests, salaries and speed up the settlement of disputes and issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Ali Hama Salih, MP of the Gorran Movement, said in a joint press conference with the sit-in members, "Our goal was to collect the signatures of 37 parliamentarians for a direct call to hold a session under Article (8) of the Parliament's internal system", adding, "Unfortunately, we have only 29 signatures."

Salih expected that the conditions in the Kurdistan Region in 2021 would be very difficult politically and economically, calling on the regional government to speed up reaching an agreement with Baghdad to deliver 250 thousand barrels of crude oil per day, and half of the financial returns to the border crossings in exchange for financing the salaries of workers in the public sector In the Kurdistan Region.