Prime Minister Barzani to leave Dubai for Paris tomorrow: official

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, will be leaving Dubai for Paris tomorrow, Thursday, the head of the foreign relations department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, said.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Barzani joined more than 45 presidents and premiers, 100 interior and defense ministers, in addition to dozens of influential figures and security commanders to discuss issues relevant to international security in the annual meeting of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"Prime Minister Barzani will be traveling to France for an official visit after the conclusion of the World Government Summit in Dubai," Dizayee told reporters on Wednesday.

The visit, according to Dizayee, will touch on the Baghdad-Erbil ties and the situation in Iraq and the region.