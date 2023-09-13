President of Kurdistan Region meets Austrian Foreign Minister in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Erbil.

The visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister includes participation in the inauguration of a joint economic conference between Austria and the Kurdistan Region. Additionally, he is scheduled to hold meetings with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Prime Minister of the region, Masrour Barzani, as part of his agenda.

Minister Schallenberg's visit to Erbil follows his arrival in the Iraqi capital on Monday, where he met with Iraqi President Abdulatif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

During his visit to Baghdad, Austria's Foreign Minister announced that Austria's government has decided to reopen its embassy in Baghdad. Additionally, the two countries are set to conclude an agreement related to internal security.