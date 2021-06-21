Report

President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Iran’s President-elect Raisi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T18:22:20+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Iran’s President-elect Raisi

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Ebrahim Raisi, the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following his victory in the Presidential elections in the country.

In his letter addressed to Raisi, Barzani offers congratulations and wishes the new president success. The President expresses hope that the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, during President-elect Raisi in office, develop further on the basis of mutual interests and neighborly relations.

The President also hopes that Erbil and Baghdad’s cooperation with Tehran is further strengthened to secure peace and stability for both sides and for the greater region.

